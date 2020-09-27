Mariah Carey on the darkest chapters of her life

With a record 19 chart-topping hits, singer and songwriter Mariah Carey spun a bleak and scary childhood into gold and platinum. Now 50 and the devoted mother to..

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ted Koppel examines the controversy over qualified immunity, which shields police officers from civil lawsuits in many..

Preview: The superstar singer-songwriter talks with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley about her childhood struggles, her new book, and her devoted fan base

Mariah Carey glad she got a career pause after family fight Mariah Carey has shared that she was quietly relieved when police showed up at her mother's home to take her to the hospital during a family fight in 2001, because she desperately needed a break.

Mariah Carey claims sister tried to 'sell her out' at 12 years old



Mariah Carey has claimed her older sister drugged her and tried to "sell her out" to a pimp when she was just 12 years old. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago

Mariah Carey insists Derek Jeter romance was the beginning of the end of Mottola marriage



A fling with baseball great Derek Jeter served as the "catalyst" for Mariah Carey's split from her ex-husband Tommy Mottola. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 3 days ago