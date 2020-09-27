|
Jimmy Carter and a lifetime's response to race
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Bestselling historian Jonathan Alter, author of a new biography about the 39th president, explains how Jimmy Carter spent the second half of his life making up for what he did not do when he was younger
