Jimmy Carter and a lifetime's response to race

CBS News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Bestselling historian Jonathan Alter, author of a new biography about the 39th president, explains how Jimmy Carter spent the second half of his life making up for what he did not do when he was younger
10/1/20: Red and Blue

 Trump walking back White Supremacist comments; Fmr. Pres. Jimmy Carter turns 96
CBS News
Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole' [Video]

Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole'

Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke at the Democratic National Convention about how and she and Joe rebuilt a family after profound loss - and how he will rebuild the country after the profound loss it has suffered due to the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:31Published

Jonathan Alter Jonathan Alter American journalist

Book Excerpt: "His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life"

 The latest book by bestselling historian Jonathan Alter is the first full-length biography of the 39th president
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

CBS News

'His Very Best' Calls Jimmy Carter 'Perhaps The Most Misunderstood President'

 Jonathan Alter tells Carter's life story beautifully and with admirable fairness — while it's evident that he admires Carter, he treats the former president as...
NPR


