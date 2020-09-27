BU Study: Vitamin D Reduces COVID-19 Mortality for Elders
Sunday, 27 September 2020 () Keeping your body's immune system running at full strength is imperative amid the global coronavirus pandemic, and vitamin D is an essential piece of that, according to Boston University researchers....
Our body produces it when we're exposed to the sun, but doctors say the majority of us are probably lacking Vitamin D. A newly-released study warns that Vitamin D deficiency may increase your risk of..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:14Published