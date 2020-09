Landmark building at Buddhist retreat survives Cameron Peak fire Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Firefighters protected the landmark Great Stupa at a Buddhist retreat near Red Feather Lakes from the Cameron Peak fire Saturday night as the blaze moved through the area, driven by gusty winds and dry vegetation. 👓 View full article

