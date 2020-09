Armenia-Azerbaijan Clashes Kill at Least 16, Undermine Regional Stability Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

At least 16 military and several civilians were killed on Sunday in the heaviest clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since 2016, reigniting concern about stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets. 👓 View full article

