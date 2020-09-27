|
Sir David Attenborough to 60 Minutes: "A crime has been committed"
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Eighteen years after declining to take a hard stance in his first profile on 60 Minutes, Sir David Attenborough warns about the dangers of climate change.
Other News Mentions
