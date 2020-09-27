Global  
 

Sir David Attenborough to 60 Minutes: "A crime has been committed"

CBS News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Eighteen years after declining to take a hard stance in his first profile on 60 Minutes, Sir David Attenborough warns about the dangers of climate change.
Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn 'the world is in trouble'

Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn 'the world is in trouble'

 Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, using his debut post to warn“saving our planet is now a communications challenge”. The veteranbroadcaster, 94, shared a video message on Thursday in which he explained hisreasons for joining the social media platform after a 60-year career in TV...

David Attenborough British broadcaster and naturalist

Sir David Attenborough: The 60 Minutes Interview

 The legendary wildlife filmmaker tells Anderson Cooper why urgent action on climate change is crucial and why we need to save nature in order to save ourselves.
CBS News

Where Sir David Attenborough draws his optimism

 Sir David Attenborough tells 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper he looks to the young for hope on a declining planet.
CBS News

Sir David Attenborough: Naturalist gives Prince George a fossil at royal screening

 Sir David presented Prince George with a fossilised shark tooth at a screening of his new programme.
BBC News

