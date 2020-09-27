Global  
 

Man Spent Donations to Black Lives Matter on Himself, Prosecutors Say

NYTimes.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
“There is no cause, no tragedy, and no event that fraudsters won’t seek to exploit,” prosecutors said in accusing a man of diverting funds from a group he ran that took in more than $450,000.
 Danielle Swain and her family have lived in east Denver’s Windsor neighborhood for four years, but the actions of one man this week have made her feel uncomfortable in her own home.

Black Lives Matter activist accused of spending donated money for personal use

 A US activist is accused of spending for personal use some $305,000 in donations to what was represented as a Black Lives Matter charity.The Federal Bureau of..
New Zealand Herald

The election scenario that should terrify everyone -- especially Black America

 (CNN)As Election Day draws closer, commentators are issuing apocalyptic warnings about potential coups, street violence and President Trump not conceding if he..
WorldNews

Donald Trump launches blistering attack on the Black Lives Matter movement

 Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on the Black Lives Matter movement as he courted African American voters in Atlanta. “It is...
WorldNews

Tulsa pastor on 1921 race massacre: "I really do believe justice will be served"

 Ninety-nine years after an estimated 300 Black people were killed by a White mob during the Tulsa race massacre, a lawsuit has been filed seeking reparations. It..
CBS News

