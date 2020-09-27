|
Man Spent Donations to Black Lives Matter on Himself, Prosecutors Say
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
“There is no cause, no tragedy, and no event that fraudsters won’t seek to exploit,” prosecutors said in accusing a man of diverting funds from a group he ran that took in more than $450,000.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Black Lives Matter activist accused of spending donated money for personal useA US activist is accused of spending for personal use some $305,000 in donations to what was represented as a Black Lives Matter charity.The Federal Bureau of..
New Zealand Herald
The election scenario that should terrify everyone -- especially Black America(CNN)As Election Day draws closer, commentators are issuing apocalyptic warnings about potential coups, street violence and President Trump not conceding if he..
WorldNews
Donald Trump launches blistering attack on the Black Lives Matter movementDonald Trump launched a blistering attack on the Black Lives Matter movement as he courted African American voters in Atlanta. “It is...
WorldNews
Tulsa pastor on 1921 race massacre: "I really do believe justice will be served"Ninety-nine years after an estimated 300 Black people were killed by a White mob during the Tulsa race massacre, a lawsuit has been filed seeking reparations. It..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this