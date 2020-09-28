|
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
"In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country," Johnson wrote in social media posts.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler
Dwayne Johnson backs Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, his first presidential endorsementDwyane Johnson announced Sunday that he's endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the first time he's ever publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.
USATODAY.com
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala HarrisThe Rock is fearless, but he's never dared to venture into the snake pit we call politics ... until now. So, Dwayne Johnson played host to Joe Biden and Kamala..
TMZ.com
China military PR film mocked over 'Hollywood clips'Social media users say the air force's promotional video used scenes from Transformers and The Rock.
BBC News
Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Dwayne Johnson
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
Did Kamala Harris’ family move to Jamaica to engage in the slave trade? NoCLAIM: “My family came to Jamaica from India to exploit the black African slaves we bought like cattle. Now I pretend to be African American to exploit them..
WorldNews
President Trump praises his COVID-19 response at largely maskless outdoor rallyPresident Trump praised his administration's COVID-19 response at an outdoor rally Tuesday night, despite the U.S. passing 200,000 virus-linked deaths. His..
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US election debate: What you need to know about Trump and Biden's first head-to-headWhy the presidential debates could play a pivotal role in the US 2020 election - and everything else we know. Donald Trump and Joe Biden will go head-to-head in..
New Zealand Herald
AP Top Stories September 27 PHere are the top stories for Sunday, Sept. 27th: Trump, Biden battle over confirmation of court pick; Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan; Thousands in..
USATODAY.com
New Battleground Tracker polls show tight races in North Carolina and GeorgiaNew CBS News Battleground Tracker polls reveal close races in North Carolina and in Georgia. Both President Trump and Joe Biden are pushing to turn out Black..
CBS News
'This is all about your healthcare': Biden says Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to end Affordable Care ActBiden decried Trump nominating Barrett "before Justice Ginsburg could be laid to rest" and after hundreds of thousands of Americans already voted.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this