Trump’s TikTok Ban Blocked by Judge Hours Before It Was to Take Effect Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Donald Trump's ban of TikTok was blocked by a federal judge Sunday night, just hours before it was to take effect, with lawyers for the video-sharing app accusing the president of infringing on free speech and due process rights.John Hall, an attorney for TikTok, made the case that the popular app is a "modern day version of the town square" and shuttering it is like silencing speech of its 100 million American users.More to come…


