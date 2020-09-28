Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump’s TikTok Ban Blocked by Judge Hours Before It Was to Take Effect

The Wrap Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Trump’s TikTok Ban Blocked by Judge Hours Before It Was to Take EffectDonald Trump’s ban of TikTok was blocked by a federal judge Sunday night, just hours before it was to take effect, with lawyers for the video-sharing app accusing the president of infringing on free speech and due process rights.

John Hall, an attorney for TikTok, made the case that the popular app is a “modern day version of the town square” and shuttering it is like silencing speech of its 100 million American users.

More to come…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban [Video]

TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider TikTok is asking a federal judge to issue a preliminary junction to halt President Donald Trump's partial app ban set to take effect this..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F. [Video]

Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler entered an order early Sunday granting the preliminary injunction in a motion brought to the court by a WeChat user group and six WeChat users. Emily Turner reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:02Published
A TikTok Deal With Trump’s 'Blessing,' [Video]

A TikTok Deal With Trump’s 'Blessing,'

Talk about TikTok whiplash, although that’s normal thing these days. Hours before a new ban was supposed to be put in place to block new downloads and updates of the popular video-sharing app,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Judge Halts Trump's TikTok Ban, Hours Before It Was Set To Start

 The decision grants TikTok a short-term reprieve, but the wildly popular app's fate still faces an extraordinary amount of uncertainty.
NPR

Trump's order on WeChat ban temporarily halted

 A US judge on Sunday blocked the Trump administration's ban on WeChat downloads, hours before it was due to take effect in an ongoing technology and espionage...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBBC News

TikTok download ban temporarily blocked by US judge in a blow to the Trump administration

 A federal judge on Sunday ruled in favor of TikTok, just hours before the download ban was scheduled to go into effect.
Business Insider


Tweets about this