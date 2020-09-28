Trump’s TikTok Ban Blocked by Judge Hours Before It Was to Take Effect
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Donald Trump’s ban of TikTok was blocked by a federal judge Sunday night, just hours before it was to take effect, with lawyers for the video-sharing app accusing the president of infringing on free speech and due process rights.
John Hall, an attorney for TikTok, made the case that the popular app is a “modern day version of the town square” and shuttering it is like silencing speech of its 100 million American users.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider TikTok is asking a federal judge to issue a preliminary junction to halt President Donald Trump's partial app ban set to take effect this..
U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler entered an order early Sunday granting the preliminary injunction in a motion brought to the court by a WeChat user group and six WeChat users. Emily Turner reports...
A US judge on Sunday blocked the Trump administration's ban on WeChat downloads, hours before it was due to take effect in an ongoing technology and espionage... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •BBC News