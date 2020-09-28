Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Donald Trump Does Not Appear in Part 1 of ‘The Comey Rule’

The Wrap Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Why Donald Trump Does Not Appear in Part 1 of ‘The Comey Rule’(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Part 1 of “The Comey Rule”)

Showtime spent the entire first half of its two-part miniseries “The Comey Rule” replaying (and probably causing PTSD for some Hillary Clinton supporters) Donald Trump’s shocking victory in the 2016 presidential election. There was just one thing missing from the 90-minute episode Sunday night…

Donald Trump himself.

Outside of a blew shots of the back of his head, Brendan Gleeson’s Trump is nowhere to be found despite the FBI spending considerable time looking into whether or not his campaign colluded with Russia to get him elected. Billy Ray, who wrote and directed both parts of “The Comey Rule,” told TheWrap he preferred Trump to remain in the periphery of the first half. “Let’s just make him the shark in the water.”

*Also Read:* Inside 'The Comey Rule,' the TV Miniseries About Trump and the Chaos of the 2016 Election

Ray then compared Trump to one, very specific shark.

“You know, Steven Spielberg’s movie ‘Jaws,’ which is top 20 all the time for me, you don’t see the shark until you’re well into the story. I thought that was a pretty good model for us,” Ray explained. “So the idea was to hold him off until he actually came in contact with our hero, Jim Comey. That’s the time you need to meet him. You want to see him through Comey’s eyes.”

Much of the first part is also dedicated to the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server when she was Secretary of State, including Comey’s (Jeff Daniels) own decision to notify Congress they were reopening the probe two weeks before the election, after previously recommending no criminal charges should be filed.

“This is a series about how heartbreaking it can be to be a public servant,” Ray said. “Donald Trump is not a part of the first part of that story. He has very little to do with it. He has a lot to do with the second half of that story.”

“The Comey Rule” concludes with Part 2 on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

James Comey Got 'Nauseous' Watching 'The Comey Rule,' Jeff Daniels Says (Video)

'Comey Rule' Director Billy Ray Braces for Trump's Reaction, From 'Mean' Tweet to IRS Audit
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Ivanka's Got A Brand New Bag: Trump Campaign Surrogate

Ivanka's Got A Brand New Bag: Trump Campaign Surrogate 00:36

 The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, has added a new bullet point to her political resume: campaign rainmaker. CNN reports Ivanka Trump is using policy portfolio trips to deliver campaign messaging in certain battleground states. Part West Wing senior staff and part...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jeff Daniels On Playing James Comey In 'The Comey Rule' [Video]

Jeff Daniels On Playing James Comey In 'The Comey Rule'

Political junkies will be glued to the small screen for the two-part miniseries "The Comey Rule". Jeff Daniels, who portrays former FBI director James Comey in the political drama, tells ET Canada's..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:07Published
Project Home: Suburbs Take Center Stage In This Year’s Presidential Election [Video]

Project Home: Suburbs Take Center Stage In This Year’s Presidential Election

The suburbs have become a huge point of contention ahead of the 2020 presidential election with President Donald Trump blasting a fair housing rule that Joe Biden supports. Susie Steimle reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:55Published
The Comey Rule - SHOWTIME [Video]

The Comey Rule - SHOWTIME

The Comey Rule | Official Trailer #2 | SHOWTIME - Plot synopsis: Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson star as former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald J. Trump in this two-part event series..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

‘The Comey Rule’ review: Trump TV drama is an uneven stab at redemption

 Brendan Gleeson and Jeff Daniels star in this two-part series about the tumultuous relationship between US President Donald Trump and former FBI director James...
Hindu

Jeff Daniels on new series "The Comey Rule" and playing former FBI director

 Jeff Daniels joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his role as former FBI Director James Comey. The Showtime two-part series "The Comey Rule" first follows the...
CBS News Also reported by •Hindu

Review roundup: Showtime's 'The Comey Rule' presents a false hero and a horror movie villain

 Hollywood is inexplicably obsessed with mythologizing the Trump presidency. Maybe it's because we knew him as a TV personality long before he was anything...
Mashable Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this