Brad Parscale, Former Trump Campaign Manager, Hospitalized After Threatening Suicide Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Brad Parscale, who was President Donald Trump’s campaign manager up until two months ago, was hospitalized on Sunday after his wife called 911 and said he was threatening to kill himself.



Fort Lauderdale police responded to his home “in reference to an armed male attempting suicide,” Fort Lauderdale Police Department Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw told CNN. Greenlaw said that when officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Parscale’s wife, “who advised her husband was armed and had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and was threatening to harm himself.”



After speaking with Parscale, officers were able to get him to exit the home safely. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel, under the Baker Act, which allows for temporary involuntary commitment.



*Also Read:* Trump's Tax Records Show Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Debt, New York Times Reports



In a statement to ABC News, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said, “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”



Parscale served as campaign manager for Trump until he was replaced in July, not long after Trump’s highly publicized but not well-attended rally in Tulsa.



*The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.*



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Trump, NBC Split $4.7 Million on Russian-Financed Miss Universe Pageant, NYT Inquiry Reveals



Trump's Tax Records Show Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Debt, New York Times Reports



Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Replace RBG on the Supreme Court Brad Parscale, who was President Donald Trump’s campaign manager up until two months ago, was hospitalized on Sunday after his wife called 911 and said he was threatening to kill himself.Fort Lauderdale police responded to his home “in reference to an armed male attempting suicide,” Fort Lauderdale Police Department Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw told CNN. Greenlaw said that when officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Parscale’s wife, “who advised her husband was armed and had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and was threatening to harm himself.”After speaking with Parscale, officers were able to get him to exit the home safely. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel, under the Baker Act, which allows for temporary involuntary commitment.*Also Read:* Trump's Tax Records Show Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Debt, New York Times ReportsIn a statement to ABC News, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said, “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”Parscale served as campaign manager for Trump until he was replaced in July, not long after Trump’s highly publicized but not well-attended rally in Tulsa.*The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.**Related stories from TheWrap:*Trump, NBC Split $4.7 Million on Russian-Financed Miss Universe Pageant, NYT Inquiry RevealsTrump's Tax Records Show Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Debt, New York Times ReportsTrump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Replace RBG on the Supreme Court 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Campaign Taking Aim at Social and Racial Justice Protesters



The Trump campaign is invoking previous Republicans' calls for law and order as social justice protests spread across the U.S. Cheddar's Brad Smith takes a look at efforts to silence protesters as a.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 04:56 Published 2 weeks ago Trump campaign pushes for Latino vote



Former RNC Chair says Trump needs Arizona to win. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:23 Published 2 weeks ago Crowd Chants ‘Lock Him Up’ At Obama After Trump Accuses Him of ‘Spying’ On Campaign



President Trump accusing former president Obama of spying on his 2016 campaign prompts chants of quote “lock him up” from the crowd. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Detained After Threatening to Harm Himself

TIME 9 minutes ago



Reports: Former Donald Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after threatening to harm himself Multiple outlets reported former Donald Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was taken to a hospital without incident after police were called.

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago



Who is Brad Parscale? Brad Parscale has been named President Trump's 2020 campaign manager. As the "digital guru" for the 2016 Trump campaign, he made strategic use of social media....

CBS News 2 hours ago





Tweets about this

