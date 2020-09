You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Returns To Team After Bout With Coronavirus



Eagles coach Doug Pederson has returned to the team after missing less than two weeks because of the coronavirus. Pederson said he stayed engaged with the team virtually and watched practices on video.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:26 Published on August 12, 2020 Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Speaks With Media Following COVID-19 Diagnosis



Dan Koob reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:13 Published on August 3, 2020 Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Tests Positive for COVID-19



Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Tests Positive for COVID-19 On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles confirmed that their head coach, Doug Pederson, had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:09 Published on August 3, 2020

Tweets about this