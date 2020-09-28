Evacuations and power cuts as wildfires char California's wine county

Heat, Wind And Drought Put Western US At Extreme Risk For Fire



Nine months into the year, more than 44,000 fires across the United States have burned more than 7.1 million acres. The National Interagency Fire Center says that's already 1 million more burned acres than the yearly average over the last 10 years. In California, five of their top 10 largest fires in recorded history, in terms of acreage, have occurred in 2020 and are still burning.

