On This Day: 28 September 1934

Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov



Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest ranked player talks about the difference in the bubbles, hitting his straps quickly after a long break by making the quarter-finals of the US Open and the ATP Italian Open with rising star Denis Shapovalov, and his expectations from the clay-courts of Roland Garros.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 20:04