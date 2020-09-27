|
On This Day: 28 September 1934
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
In 1934, French superstar Brigitte Bardot was born in Paris. (Sept. 28)
Brigitte Bardot French model, actor, singer and animal rights activist
Paris Capital of France
