Trump attacks New York Times report alleging he avoided paying taxes for years
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
President Trump in a press conference on Sunday denied a New York Times report that alleged he avoided paying income taxes for years, and only paid $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017. Paula Reid reports.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Eye Opener: Trump disputes New York Times report on his tax returnsThe New York Times is reporting President Trump did not pay any federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years. Also, senators are reacting to Mr. Trump's..
CBS News
President Trump paid only $750 income tax, bombshell report reveals
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:50Published
Trump’s TaxesAnd what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com
Murders Are Rising. Blaming a Party Doesn’t Add Up.The data reveals a different picture than the party-driven explanation President Trump and the Department of Justice have offered.
NYTimes.com
Paula Reid American journalist
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death reshapes political landscapeThe death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become a top campaign issue. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid and Boston Globe deputy..
CBS News
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's civil rights legacy rememberedThe nation mourns the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an icon of the Supreme Court and one of the fiercest champions for civil rights ever to occupy a..
CBS News
Trump prepares list of contenders to fill Supreme Court vacancyThe Supreme Court vacancy gives the president a chance to reframe the 2020 campaign. President Trump is preparing his list of contenders to fill Justice Ruth..
CBS News
Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader GinsburgSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 after battling pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg was an icon in the fight for women’s rights..
CBS News
