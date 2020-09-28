Global  
 

Trump attacks New York Times report alleging he avoided paying taxes for years

CBS News Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
President Trump in a press conference on Sunday denied a New York Times report that alleged he avoided paying income taxes for years, and only paid $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017. Paula Reid reports.
News video: Trump Calls N.Y. Times Tax Story Fake

Trump Calls N.Y. Times Tax Story Fake 01:58

 The newspaper's report says the president did not pay federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years and only $750 in 2016 and 2017. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

