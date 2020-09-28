Global  
 

Memorable moments that dominate presidential debates are almost always unexpected

CBS News Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
The first of the three presidential debates typically is the highest rated and has the highest stakes. Ed O'Keefe looks back at defining moments from past presidential debates and finds that they almost always are unexpected.
