|
Memorable moments that dominate presidential debates are almost always unexpected
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
The first of the three presidential debates typically is the highest rated and has the highest stakes. Ed O'Keefe looks back at defining moments from past presidential debates and finds that they almost always are unexpected.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist
Trump and Biden to face off in first 2020 presidential debatePresident Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be going head-to-head in their first presidential debate Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio. Ed O'Keefe..
CBS News
Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of powerWith 40 days to go until polls close, President Trump is refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the upcoming election. CBSN political..
CBS News
Trump on accepting election results: "we're going to have to see what happens"President Trump on Wednesday night refused to say if he would accept the results of the upcoming election. The comments came as the president continued to..
CBS News
RBG lies in repose at Supreme Court, as Trump prepares to name next nomineeCBS News has confirmed that federal judge Amy Coney Barrett visited the White House for a second time Tuesday. President Trump says he will name his nominee to..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this