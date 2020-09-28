Trump Wants Probe Into Alleged Ballot Harvesting by Rep. Omar Backers in Minnesota Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump called for the U.S. attorney in Minnesota to investigate a report claiming Rep. Ilhan Omar supporters were illegally ballot harvesting. The president called for the probe on Twitter after Project Veritas released a report Sunday alleging Omar's... 👓 View full article

