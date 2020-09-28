Trump Wants Probe Into Alleged Ballot Harvesting by Rep. Omar Backers in Minnesota
Monday, 28 September 2020 () President Donald Trump called for the U.S. attorney in Minnesota to investigate a report claiming Rep. Ilhan Omar supporters were illegally ballot harvesting. The president called for the probe on Twitter after Project Veritas released a report Sunday alleging Omar's...
Pres. Donald Trump wants his own Justice Department to investigate House Rep. Ilhan Omar.
The Daily Mail reports that President reacted to claim that supporters of Omar engaged in voter fraud.
James O'Keefe, a conservative journalist, made the claims on Sunday.
He says brother of Minneapolis city...