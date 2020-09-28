Global  
 

Trump Wants Probe Into Alleged Ballot Harvesting by Rep. Omar Backers in Minnesota

Newsmax Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump called for the U.S. attorney in Minnesota to investigate a report claiming Rep. Ilhan Omar supporters were illegally ballot harvesting. The president called for the probe on Twitter after Project Veritas released a report Sunday alleging Omar's...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Demands Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

Trump Demands Investigation Into Ilhan Omar 00:43

 Pres. Donald Trump wants his own Justice Department to investigate House Rep. Ilhan Omar. The Daily Mail reports that President reacted to claim that supporters of Omar engaged in voter fraud. James O'Keefe, a conservative journalist, made the claims on Sunday. He says brother of Minneapolis city...

