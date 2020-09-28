Billie Eilish Documentary ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ Set for February Debut on Apple TV+ Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

A feature documentary on pop star Billie Eilish titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” is coming to Apple TV+ and theaters in February 2021, Eilish and Apple announced Monday.



The film is directed by R.J. Cutler, who directed “The War Room” and the recent “Belushi,” and it charts the short but meteoric rise of the teenage Eilish, including the release of her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and its numerous Grammy wins.



The documentary is from Apple Original Films in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.



*Also Read:* 'No Time to Die': Listen to Billie Eilish's Theme Song for 25th James Bond Movie Here (Audio)



Even before the pandemic broke out, Eilish has had a gigantic 2020. Her debut album won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s Grammys in January. She then performed a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars in February. And she finally dropped the title track for the 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” even though the release of that film has been delayed until November.



Eilish posted a brief teaser for “The World’s A Little Blurry” on her Instagram Monday, which you can see below:





View this post on Instagram



“BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD’S A LITTLE BLURRY” – IN THEATERS AND ON APPLE TV+ IN FEBRUARY 2021



A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on Sep 28, 2020 at 9:00am PDT







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Billie Eilish: 'Donald Trump Is Destroying Our Country and Everything We Care About' (Video)



Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish Among 2020 Webby Award Nominees



2020 Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish Sweeps Top Categories – Winners List A feature documentary on pop star Billie Eilish titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” is coming to Apple TV+ and theaters in February 2021, Eilish and Apple announced Monday.The film is directed by R.J. Cutler, who directed “The War Room” and the recent “Belushi,” and it charts the short but meteoric rise of the teenage Eilish, including the release of her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and its numerous Grammy wins.The documentary is from Apple Original Films in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.*Also Read:* 'No Time to Die': Listen to Billie Eilish's Theme Song for 25th James Bond Movie Here (Audio)Even before the pandemic broke out, Eilish has had a gigantic 2020. Her debut album won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s Grammys in January. She then performed a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars in February. And she finally dropped the title track for the 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” even though the release of that film has been delayed until November.Eilish posted a brief teaser for “The World’s A Little Blurry” on her Instagram Monday, which you can see below:View this post on Instagram“BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD’S A LITTLE BLURRY” – IN THEATERS AND ON APPLE TV+ IN FEBRUARY 2021A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on Sep 28, 2020 at 9:00am PDT*Related stories from TheWrap:*Billie Eilish: 'Donald Trump Is Destroying Our Country and Everything We Care About' (Video)Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish Among 2020 Webby Award Nominees2020 Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish Sweeps Top Categories – Winners List 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watching 'The Office' is Billie Eilish’s safe space



Billie Eilish has shared that 'The Office' is a safe space for her when life is getting her down. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago New Billie Eilish album won't be released during global health crisis



Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell doesn't want either of them to release their new albums during the coronavirus pandemic because he'd rather it was a celebration when they do come out. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Use Star Power To Register Voters



The "Just Vote" campaign has stars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled and Usher donating virtual experiences with them to register young voters. Suzanne Marques reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

