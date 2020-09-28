Chateau Boswell, 41-year-old Napa Valley mainstay, destroyed in Glass Fire
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Chateau Boswell, a mainstay on the Napa Valley wine circuit for over 40 years, was destroyed Sunday in the Glass Fire.
The Glass Fire began around 4 a.m. on the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Road in Deer Park and by sunrise had already consumed hundreds of acres. Late Sunday night and into Monday morning, two more fires broke out nearby, pushing into heavily populated areas in Santa Rosa.