Chateau Boswell, 41-year-old Napa Valley mainstay, destroyed in Glass Fire

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Terrifying footage of photographer's drive through wildfire in Napa County, California



Terrifying footage of a photographer's drive through the Glass Fire, which has burnt over 2,500 acres in California's Napa County. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 9 hours ago Fast-Growing Glass Fire Forces Hospital Evacuation Near St. Helena



The Glass Fire prompted a rapid, early-morning evacuation of the Adventist Health Medical Center in the hills above St. Helena. winery owners nearby were apprehensive throughout the day. John Ramos.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:22 Published 15 hours ago Mapping the Glass Fire Burn Zone



Meteorologist Darren Peck takes a closeup look at where and how the Glass Fire in Napa County is burning. (9-27-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:31 Published 16 hours ago

Tweets about this