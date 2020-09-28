Global  
 

Chateau Boswell, 41-year-old Napa Valley mainstay, destroyed in Glass Fire

SFGate Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Chateau Boswell, a mainstay on the Napa Valley wine circuit for over 40 years, was destroyed Sunday in the Glass Fire.

The Glass Fire began around 4 a.m. on the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Road in Deer Park and by sunrise had already consumed hundreds of acres. Late Sunday night and into Monday morning, two more fires broke out nearby, pushing into heavily populated areas in Santa Rosa.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Glass Fire Evacuees Gather at Napa Church

Glass Fire Evacuees Gather at Napa Church 01:16

 Hours after the fire broke out Sunday morning, evacuees were lining up at the Crosswalk Community Church in Napa. Devin Fehely reports. (9-27-20)

Terrifying footage of photographer's drive through wildfire in Napa County, California [Video]

Terrifying footage of photographer's drive through wildfire in Napa County, California

Terrifying footage of a photographer's drive through the Glass Fire, which has burnt over 2,500 acres in California's Napa County.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Fast-Growing Glass Fire Forces Hospital Evacuation Near St. Helena [Video]

Fast-Growing Glass Fire Forces Hospital Evacuation Near St. Helena

The Glass Fire prompted a rapid, early-morning evacuation of the Adventist Health Medical Center in the hills above St. Helena. winery owners nearby were apprehensive throughout the day. John Ramos..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published
Mapping the Glass Fire Burn Zone [Video]

Mapping the Glass Fire Burn Zone

Meteorologist Darren Peck takes a closeup look at where and how the Glass Fire in Napa County is burning. (9-27-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:31Published

