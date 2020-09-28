Global  
 

NFL Week 3: Several teams pull off fourth-quarter comebacks while others dominate opponents

CBS News Monday, 28 September 2020
Will Brinson, a senior NFL writer for CBS Sports and the host of the "Pick Six" podcast, joined CBSN to break down the roller coaster ride of Week 3 in the NFL. He explained why the Chicago Bears may be sticking with a new quarterback and why Russell Wilson may be cruising toward a spot in the Super Bowl. Brinson also broke down how women made history in the NFL, and he previewed the highly anticipated Ravens-Chiefs game.
National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Cam Newton defends Patriots' call on final play in loss to Seahawks

 Though Cam Newton came up 1 yard short of leading the Patriots to a comeback win over the Seahawks, the QB supported his team's decision.
USATODAY.com


