NFL Week 3: Several teams pull off fourth-quarter comebacks while others dominate opponents
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Will Brinson, a senior NFL writer for CBS Sports and the host of the "Pick Six" podcast, joined CBSN to break down the roller coaster ride of Week 3 in the NFL. He explained why the Chicago Bears may be sticking with a new quarterback and why Russell Wilson may be cruising toward a spot in the Super Bowl. Brinson also broke down how women made history in the NFL, and he previewed the highly anticipated Ravens-Chiefs game.
