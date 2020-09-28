|
Brett Hankison pleads not guilty to charges in Breonna Taylor case
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Hankison's attorney asked the judge to allow his client to be able to keep a weapon for self-defense — but the judge denied the request due to the conditions of his bond, according to CBS affiliate WLKY.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Wants to Talk, Files Motion with CourtKentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has at least one pissed off grand juror on his hands in the Breonna Taylor case ... and that person is demanding the..
TMZ.com
Grand juror sues for release of transcript in Breonna Taylor case, wants public to know 'full story and absolute truth'The grand juror is not named in the filing, seeking only to have the proceedings disclosed so that "the truth may prevail," they wrote.
USATODAY.com
New bodycam video raises questions over police conduct in Breonna Taylor caseVideo has emerged that raises new questions about the officers' actions in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News
WLKY CBS affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky
Demonstrators take to the streets for the second night to protest Breonna Taylor grand jury decisionDemonstrators took to the streets for a second night in Louisville to protest a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to indict any officers in the fatal police..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this