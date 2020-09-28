Global  
 

Brett Hankison pleads not guilty to charges in Breonna Taylor case

CBS News Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Hankison's attorney asked the judge to allow his client to be able to keep a weapon for self-defense — but the judge denied the request due to the conditions of his bond, according to CBS affiliate WLKY.
News video: 2 Officers Shot During Protests Over Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

2 Officers Shot During Protests Over Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case 01:06

 The Louisville police officers were shot while responding to reports of gunfire at the protests.

Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Wants to Talk, Files Motion with Court

 Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has at least one pissed off grand juror on his hands in the Breonna Taylor case ... and that person is demanding the..
TMZ.com

Grand juror sues for release of transcript in Breonna Taylor case, wants public to know 'full story and absolute truth'

 The grand juror is not named in the filing, seeking only to have the proceedings disclosed so that "the truth may prevail," they wrote.
USATODAY.com

New bodycam video raises questions over police conduct in Breonna Taylor case

 Video has emerged that raises new questions about the officers' actions in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News

WLKY WLKY CBS affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky

Demonstrators take to the streets for the second night to protest Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

 Demonstrators took to the streets for a second night in Louisville to protest a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to indict any officers in the fatal police..
CBS News

