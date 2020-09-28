Global  
 

"Art of the Deal" ghostwriter on the New York Times' Trump tax investigation

CBS News Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
President Trump has long touted he's built a great company on his path to the White House, but an investigation by the New York Times sheds some new light on the chronic losses he's reported to avoid paying taxes. Tony Schwartz, who was the ghostwriter for "Trump: The Art of the Deal" and has a new book on the president, joined CBSN to discuss how Mr. Trump created the mythology about his financial success.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Trump Calls N.Y. Times Tax Story Fake

Trump Calls N.Y. Times Tax Story Fake 01:58

 The newspaper's report says the president did not pay federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years and only $750 in 2016 and 2017. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Trump used Facebook to suppress the Black vote in battleground states during 2016 election, report says

 Report: Trump's 2016 campaign sought to deter Black Americans in battleground states from voting by targeting them with negative Clinton Facebook ads.
USATODAY.com

Former Trump campaign chief threatens to self-harm

 President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized after he threatened to harm himself, according to Florida police and campaign..
USATODAY.com

George W. Bush's first EPA chief on why she supports Joe Biden

 Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey who headed the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush, is endorsing..
CBS News

Covid-19 coronavirus: US to ship millions of rapid tests in push to reopen schools

 United States President Donald Trump announced that the federal Government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week.He is..
New Zealand Herald
Trump doesn't take questions at COVID-19 event [Video]

Trump doesn't take questions at COVID-19 event

During a coronronavirus testing strategy event at the White House Monday, President Trump left the podium without taking questions from the press. This follows a report by the New York Times Sunday that said Trump paid little or no federal income tax in recent years.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

Woman charged with sending ricin to White House pleads not guilty

 A Buffalo judge said there was "a very strong case" against her based on an indictment in Washington, D.C.
CBS News

Biden, Trump take differing approaches to debate preparation

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Ahead of the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, each campaign is promising a stark contrast..
WorldNews
Huge data leak shows Trump election tactics [Video]

Huge data leak shows Trump election tactics

Channel 4 News has exposed a secret 2016 election database which exposes the digital tactics that helped put Donald Trump into the White House and an extraordinary insight into the workings of a modern-day political campaign. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

