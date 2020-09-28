|
"Art of the Deal" ghostwriter on the New York Times' Trump tax investigation
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
President Trump has long touted he's built a great company on his path to the White House, but an investigation by the New York Times sheds some new light on the chronic losses he's reported to avoid paying taxes. Tony Schwartz, who was the ghostwriter for "Trump: The Art of the Deal" and has a new book on the president, joined CBSN to discuss how Mr. Trump created the mythology about his financial success.
