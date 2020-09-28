"Art of the Deal" ghostwriter on the New York Times' Trump tax investigation Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President Trump has long touted he's built a great company on his path to the White House , but an investigation by the New York Times sheds some new light on the chronic losses he's reported to avoid paying taxes. Tony Schwartz, who was the ghostwriter for "Trump: The Art of the Deal" and has a new book on the president, joined CBSN to discuss how Mr. Trump created the mythology about his financial success. 👓 View full article

