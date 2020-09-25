|
Don’t expect the debate moderator Chris Wallace to fact-check on Tuesday.
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
How to watch the first presidential debate between Trump and BidenThe debate will be moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace.
CBS News
2020 Election: Trump claims first presidential debate will be ‘unfair'Donald Trump claims debate moderator Chris Wallace will not ask Joe Biden tough questions (Getty Images) Donald Trump has claimed the first presidential debate..
WorldNews
Trump-Biden debate moderators face a huge challenge(CNN)Complaining about debate moderators has now become part of the game, the same way we argue about officiating in sports. According to a report by the , which..
WorldNews
