West Nile virus found in people in 2 Florida counties, prompting health advisory to take precautions against mosquitoes

Los Angeles Reports First West Nile Virus Death Of The Year



Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed the region's first West Nile virus death of the 2020 season. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the patient was an elderly resident of South Los Angeles. According to UPI, she was hospitalized and died from West Nile virus-associated neuro-invasive disease. Health officials warned that the West Nile virus continues to be a serious health threat. A total of five cases have been reported in Los Angeles County this year.

