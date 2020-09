Brooklyn Voters Receive Absentee Ballot Envelopes With Wrong Voter Names And Addresses Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Two different names (redacted) and addresses on the outer and inner envelopes for this absentee ballot received in Brooklyn



At this point, the City's Board of Elections does not know how many voters may be affected or how it will remedy the problem.