Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lawmakers Unveil Legislation To Protect Federal Judges, Months After Gunman Shot And Killed Judge Esther Salas’s Son In New Jersey

CBS 2 Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Judge Esther Salas believes her home was targeted because of her position as a judge. She said the killer was able to find her personal information online.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Lawmakers Unveil Legislation To Protect Federal Judges

Lawmakers Unveil Legislation To Protect Federal Judges 01:57

 New legislation is aimed at protecting federal judges and their families. It comes less than three months after a federal judge was targeted in a violent home invasion in New Jersey. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Judge Says No: Ghislaine Maxwell's Request [Video]

Judge Says No: Ghislaine Maxwell's Request

(CNN) A federal judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell's request to be moved to the general prison population, saying changes to her confinement are unnecessary at this time. Lawyers for Maxwell, Jeffrey..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport [Video]

Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport

From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
A Federal Judge Just Made Cy Vance Very Happy [Video]

A Federal Judge Just Made Cy Vance Very Happy

A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for New York state prosecutors who want to see US President Donald Trump's accounting records. CNN reports Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this