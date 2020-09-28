Lawmakers Unveil Legislation To Protect Federal Judges, Months After Gunman Shot And Killed Judge Esther Salas’s Son In New Jersey

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Judge Says No: Ghislaine Maxwell's Request



(CNN) A federal judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell's request to be moved to the general prison population, saying changes to her confinement are unnecessary at this time. Lawyers for Maxwell, Jeffrey.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on August 25, 2020 Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport



From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published on August 20, 2020 A Federal Judge Just Made Cy Vance Very Happy



A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for New York state prosecutors who want to see US President Donald Trump's accounting records. CNN reports Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on August 20, 2020

Tweets about this