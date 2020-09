Larry Wants Truth @SWHesq Upon investigation per your tip, there is truly nothing to see here. Thanks for pointing me toward objectiv… https://t.co/xPXm4rEzoC 1 hour ago

Elias Atienza A roundup of recent claims I fact-checked that originated on social media for @Check_Your_Fact. No, Jared Kushner… https://t.co/MW0a7Vu0HO 2 hours ago

fluff RT @DylanCStein: @YourAnonCentral @jaredkushner From a couple years ago, but he notoriously doesn’t tweet: https://t.co/iUze7rBZm5 The ar… 2 hours ago

Crone with Crohns @RKJ65 You are right. I am amazed at how many Big name/ number/ verified people are tweeting this lie, when it is… https://t.co/cNGm5tMrhv 2 hours ago

🇺🇸🌊36 days~#BrokeAssBitch @donwinslow @parscale @nytimes Jared Did Not delete his tweets people. https://t.co/rZy9JhAygx 2 hours ago

Francesca #SaveThePostOffice Reitano There were no tweets. Sparingly used account: Did Jared Kushner Delete Tweets After News Surfaced About Trump's Tax… https://t.co/fkIJVfVbD2 2 hours ago

Arthur Adams 🏳️‍🌈 @senfo @jemaleddin It’s not true. He has a Twitter account, but it’s rarely been used. https://t.co/VFkPOWC41z 3 hours ago