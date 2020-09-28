Analyst: Trump paid less taxes than lowest bracket
Monday, 28 September 2020 () The bombshell revelations that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for office and paid no income taxes at all in many others, threatens to undercut a pillar of his appeal among blue-collar voters. (Sept. 28)
President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times. Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in modern times not to make them public. The Sunday report said he paid $750 in taxes to the federal...