President Trump Wants Rep. Ilhan Omar to Be Investigated for Ballot Harvesting Claims Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is under fire after an undercover organization allegedly discovered ballot-harvesting in her district. President Trump is now calling for an investigation. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is under fire after an undercover organization allegedly discovered ballot-harvesting in her district. President Trump is now calling for an investigation. 👓 View full article