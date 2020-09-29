Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Multiple' people dead following 'hostage situation' in Salem, Oregon State Police investigating

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Multiple people are dead following an officer-involved shooting at an east Salem residence Monday, officials say.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Salem, Oregon Salem, Oregon State capital city in Oregon, United States


Oregon State Police Oregon State Police law enforcement agency of the U.S. state of Oregon


Related videos from verified sources

Police issues alert in view of heavy rainfall in JandK's Reasi [Video]

Police issues alert in view of heavy rainfall in JandK's Reasi

Following heavy rains in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, multiple rivers were flooded in the state. An alert was issued by the police for the locals to not move close to any water body. As per a weather..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Argentina on fire: more than 120,000 hectares were destroyed [Video]

Argentina on fire: more than 120,000 hectares were destroyed

Forest fires in Argentina already affect eleven provinces: Entre Ríos (which also extended its foci to the Santa Fe city of Rosario), Corrientes, Buenos Aires, La Pampa, San Luis, Córdoba, Santiago..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published
Police Responding To Reports Of Multiple People Shot In Astoria [Video]

Police Responding To Reports Of Multiple People Shot In Astoria

Police responded to reports that multiple people had been shot in Astoria on Tuesday. Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Deputies: 'Multiple' people dead following 'hostage situation' in Salem, Oregon

 Officials said "shots were fired" as the "incident unfolded," leading to "multiple fatalities."
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this