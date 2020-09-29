'Multiple' people dead following 'hostage situation' in Salem, Oregon State Police investigating

Police issues alert in view of heavy rainfall in JandK's Reasi



Following heavy rains in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, multiple rivers were flooded in the state. An alert was issued by the police for the locals to not move close to any water body. As per a weather.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published on August 27, 2020

Argentina on fire: more than 120,000 hectares were destroyed



Forest fires in Argentina already affect eleven provinces: Entre Ríos (which also extended its foci to the Santa Fe city of Rosario), Corrientes, Buenos Aires, La Pampa, San Luis, Córdoba, Santiago.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:37 Published on August 27, 2020