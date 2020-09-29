|
|
|
'Multiple' people dead following 'hostage situation' in Salem, Oregon State Police investigating
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Multiple people are dead following an officer-involved shooting at an east Salem residence Monday, officials say.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related videos from verified sources
|
Police issues alert in view of heavy rainfall in JandK's Reasi
Following heavy rains in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, multiple rivers were flooded in the state. An alert was issued by the police for the locals to not move close to any water body. As per a weather..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
|
Argentina on fire: more than 120,000 hectares were destroyed
Forest fires in Argentina already affect eleven provinces: Entre Ríos (which also extended its foci to the Santa Fe city of Rosario), Corrientes, Buenos Aires, La Pampa, San Luis, Córdoba, Santiago..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:37Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|