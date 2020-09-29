Global  
 

Gloria Steinem's life explored in biopic, 'The Glorias'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Director Julie Taymor talks about bringing the life of feminist icon Gloria Steniem to the big screen in her new movie starring Julianne Moore, "The Glorias." (Sept. 29)
 
 Julianne Moore says it was an "honour" to be one of the actresses playing feminist icon Gloria Steinem in the movie "The Glorias", co-starring Bette Midler as Bella Abzug. The real-life Steinem also gives her seal of approval and says the movie is about a "movement."

Meghan Markle teams up with Gloria Steinem to stress the importance of voting [Video]

Meghan Markle has partnered with feminist icon Gloria Steinem to stress the importance of voting in November's U.S. election.

Duchess of Sussex discusses importance of voting with Gloria Steinem [Video]

The Duchess of Sussex has appeared alongside US rights activist Gloria Steinemto discuss the importance of voting and female representation. In a black andwhite clip released on social media, Meghan expressed admiration for Steinem’swork in fighting for gender equality. She added that she was glad to be home“for so many reasons”.

The Glorias Movie - Clip with Julianne Moore and Bette Midler - I Refuse [Video]

The Glorias Movie - Clip with Julianne Moore and Bette Midler - I Refuse Plot synopsis: The story of Gloria Steinem -- from her childhood in 1940s Ohio to her leading role in the women's liberation..

The Glorias Movie (2020) - Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander [Video]

The Glorias Movie Trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women's..

The Glorias Movie [Video]

The Glorias Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women's movement,..

