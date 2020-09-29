|
Man falls to death while posing for photo on Oregon cliff
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Steven Gastelum climbed a tree on the cliff's edge to pose for a photo when the limb broke, the Oregon State Police said.
|
|
