You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chelsea Ingram Has One Last Look At Your Monday Night Forecast



You'll likely need a rain jacket on Tuesday. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:30 Published 8 hours ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



We'll have some showers developing today or possibly a stray rumble of thunder. Highs will be around 60. Any stray evening shower will end, then we'll have partial clearing. Lows will be in the.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:20 Published 1 day ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Enjoy the warmth Saturday because you can say goodbye to upper 70s and lower 80s for a long time it is looking like. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop near the U.P. and cause a small risk.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:01 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this