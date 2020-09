'Crying Nazi' Christopher Cantwell convicted in rape threat, extortion case Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

A self-proclaimed white nationalist, who gained recognition for participating in the 2017 deadly Charlottesville, Va., rally and later dubbed the “Crying Nazi,” was convicted in a New Hampshire federal court Monday for extortion and threatening to rape another man’s wife. 👓 View full article

