US Pres. Donald Trump Receives Third Nobel Peace Prize Nomination This 2021 Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

: For the third time in his life, US President Donal Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Prize for Peace. This time he was nominated by Australian professor David Flint. : For the third time in his life, US President Donal Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Prize for Peace. This time he was nominated by Australian professor David Flint. 👓 View full article