What to expect from the first Biden-Trump debate

CBS News Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Voters will get their first chance to compare President Trump and Joe Biden side by side in Tuesday night's presidential debate. With just over a month until the election, the debate carries different risks for both candidates. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to break down what we can expect.
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Belmont University prepares for October presidential debate

Belmont University prepares for October presidential debate 02:18

 Preparations for the final presidential debate at Belmont University will take weeks to complete.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden campaign slams Facebook for ‘regression’ on false Trump claims

 Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden’s campaign has denounced Facebook for allowing President Donald Trump to spread false..
The Verge

Trump and Biden prepare for first debate amid report on Trump tax records

 President Trump and Joe Biden are preparing for their first head-to-head presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle. It comes after The New York Times..
CBS News

Joe Biden Campaign Creates Trump Tax Calculator Website

 Joe Biden is jumping all over President Trump's reported triple-digit tax payment ... by doing some quick easy math for American voters and taxpayers. The..
TMZ.com
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist

President Trump, former Vice President Biden to face off for the first time in Tuesday debate

 President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will go head-to-head in Tuesday night's first presidential debate. The president is expected to defend..
CBS News

Trump denies New York Times report on his tax returns; calls it "fake news"

 President Trump refused to answer questions Monday about reporting by the New York Times that said he avoided paying any federal income tax for several years...
CBS News

Biden and Trump teams prepare for personal attacks in first presidential debate

 President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off in their first debate Tuesday night, and about 100 million people are expected to watch. Ed..
CBS News

Trump and Biden to face off in person following New York Times report on president's taxes

 A New York Times report detailing President Trump's tax returns and business dealings is likely to be one of the many topics up for discussion during the first..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

