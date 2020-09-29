Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dave Chappelle's Series Canceled Due to Possible Coronavirus Exposure

Newsmax Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Dave Chappelle's "Intimate Socially Distanced Affair" series has been canceled because someone in the "inner circle" has reportedly been exposed to the coronavirus. The series, which has featured top names including Chris Rock and David Letterman, was shut down shortly...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Letterman's Netflix Show Gets Renewal [Video]

Letterman's Netflix Show Gets Renewal

Netflix has announced that David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" will be back for Season 3 on October 21st. CNN reports the series already has guests lined up. The guests will include..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:26Published
Robinhood Valued at $11.2 Billion Following Series G Fundraise [Video]

Robinhood Valued at $11.2 Billion Following Series G Fundraise

Investing app Robinhood raised $200 million in a Series G Funding, bringing the company's value to $11.2 billion. App usage has surged amid the coronavirus pandemic as day trading among Americans grows..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:02Published

Tweets about this