|
Kuwait's ruler Sheikh Sabah has died at 91
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Prior to becoming the ruler of the small, oil-rich Gulf state, Sheikh Sabah spent decades as a foreign minister and has been credited with shaping Kuwait's foreign policy.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Emir of Kuwait
Sheikh Sabah: Kuwait's peacemaking ruler remembered for role in Iraq war
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:43Published
Kuwait's emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:34Published
Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah dies at 91
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Sabah dies aged 91Sheikh Sabah had ruled the oil-rich Gulf state since 2006 and shaped its foreign policy for decades.
BBC News
Kuwait Country on the northwestern coast of the Persian Gulf
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this