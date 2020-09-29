Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kuwait's ruler Sheikh Sabah has died at 91

CBS News Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Prior to becoming the ruler of the small, oil-rich Gulf state, Sheikh Sabah spent decades as a foreign minister and has been credited with shaping Kuwait's foreign policy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Emir of Kuwait

Sheikh Sabah: Kuwait's peacemaking ruler remembered for role in Iraq war [Video]

Sheikh Sabah: Kuwait's peacemaking ruler remembered for role in Iraq war

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:43Published
Kuwait's emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91 [Video]

Kuwait's emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:34Published
Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah dies at 91 [Video]

Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah dies at 91

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the ruler of Kuwait who drew on his decades asthe oil-rich nation’s top diplomat to push for closer ties to Iraq after the1990 Gulf War, has died at the age of 91.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Sabah dies aged 91

 Sheikh Sabah had ruled the oil-rich Gulf state since 2006 and shaped its foreign policy for decades.
BBC News

Kuwait Kuwait Country on the northwestern coast of the Persian Gulf

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah passes away

 Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States. He was 91. He became Kuwait's Emir in January...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •FOXNews.comHaaretzDeutsche WelleBelfast TelegraphBBC NewsJerusalem PostMENAFN.comCBC.caFT.comSydney Morning Herald

Kuwait PM in a video-Conf. with UN Chief

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah, accompanied by Fore...
MENAFN.com

Kuwait- Representative of HH Amir lauds UN's exceptional roles on facing coronavirus

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Hi...
MENAFN.com


Tweets about this