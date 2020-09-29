|
Presidential debate coach on tonight's matchup between Trump and Biden
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take the stage together for the first time tonight in Cleveland for the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election campaign. Brett O'Donnell has advised five presidential campaigns on debate preparation, and he joined CBSN to break down what to expect from the candidates.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
First US debate: Biden throws down the gauntlet to Trump with release of 2019 tax returnsDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate.The..
New Zealand Herald
First US debate: Trump, Biden face off at a time of mounting crisesIn an election year like no other, the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice-President Joe Biden, could be a..
New Zealand Herald
Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden
Credit: ODN Duration: 03:24Published
Michael Flynn's lawyer says she asked Trump not to pardon himUnder questioning from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, Sidney Powell acknowledged having spoken to Trump about Flynn within the last few weeks.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden blasts Facebook over Trump posts, voting misinformation before presidential debateJoe Biden is pressuring Facebook to remove Trump posts containing voting misinformation as the two prepare to face each other in their first debate.
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett meets with McConnell, top Republican senatorsDonald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett meets with a number of prominent Republicans on Capitol Hill, but no Democrats yet.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by British lawmaker; here's whyJoe Biden is also in the race for winning the Nobel Peace Prize after Labour Party member of the U.K. Parliament Chris Bryant nominated the Democrat Presidential..
WorldNews
Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States
2020 election live updates: Anticipation builds for first Trump, Biden debate in Cleveland; Amy Coney Barrett visits Capitol HillThe first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is tonight in Cleveland. Meanwhile, Amy Coney Barrett visits Capitol Hill.
USATODAY.com
What to watch for in the first Biden-Trump debateThe debate airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET and will be taking place in Cleveland.
CBS News
Eye Opener: Trump and Biden to debate after New York Times bombshell reportThe first presidential debate is set to be underway Tuesday in Cleveland, and a New York Times report on President Trump's taxes will likely be a central focus...
CBS News
Mock debates? Briefing books? How Trump and Biden are preparing for their first debate in ClevelandDonald Trump and Joe Biden are taking vastly different approaches in preparing for the first debate of the presidential election.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this