Presidential debate coach on tonight's matchup between Trump and Biden

CBS News Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take the stage together for the first time tonight in Cleveland for the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election campaign. Brett O'Donnell has advised five presidential campaigns on debate preparation, and he joined CBSN to break down what to expect from the candidates.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Democrats and Republicans hosting Presidential Debate events in Clark County

Democrats and Republicans hosting Presidential Debate events in Clark County 02:04

 NEWS: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will debate for the first time this evening.

