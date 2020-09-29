'His Very Best' Calls Jimmy Carter 'Perhaps The Most Misunderstood President' Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Jonathan Alter tells Carter's life story beautifully and with admirable fairness — while it's evident that he admires Carter, he treats the former president as a real person, as flawed as anyone else. 👓 View full article

