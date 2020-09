House Intelligence Panel to Subpoena DHS Over Whistleblower Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Tuesday he will subpoena the Department of Homeland Security after a department whistleblower wasn't allowed access to documents and clearance he needs to testify.Brian Murphy said in a whistleblower complaint earlier... 👓 View full article

