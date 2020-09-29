Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barry Jenkins to Direct ‘The Lion King’ Follow-Up at Disney

The Wrap Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Barry Jenkins to Direct ‘The Lion King’ Follow-Up at DisneyDisney has set a follow-up to its live-action remake of “The Lion King,” and “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins is attached to direct, Barry Jenkins announced in a tweet Tuesday.

Jon Favreau in 2019 directed the live-action remake of the animated ’90s classic “The Lion King,” and the film made $1.6 billion worldwide. Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the remake, is back to write the follow-up and has already completed a draft of the script.

The logline is also being kept under wraps, but Deadline is reporting that the film will explore the mythology of the other characters throughout Pride Rock, including Mufasa’s origin story.

*Also Read:* Yara Shahidi to Star as Tinker Bell in 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the 90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true,” Jenkins said in a statement.

No release date for the next film has been set, and it’s unclear when production would begin. No cast has been set either, but the voice cast of the remake featured Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor and James Earl Jones returning as Mufasa.

Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak, Jenkins’ partners at his company Pastel, are expected to join “The Lion King” follow-up as producers.

Jenkins last directed “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the James Baldwin book. He’s also meant to direct a biopic about the choreographer Alvin Ailey for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures.

*Also Read:* Barry Jenkins to Write Feature Adaptation of 'Virunga' Doc Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio at Netflix

Jenkins is represented by CAA, manager Jewerl Ross and attorney Jamie Feldman. Nathanson is represented by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

Deadline first reported the news.



This.

Yes, THIS

‘The Lion King’ Sequel Set With ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins To Helm For Walt Disney Studios https://t.co/Ev7Obi8Km8 via @Deadline

— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 29, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Disney Delays Next D23 Expo Until 2022

Evel Knievel's Son Sues Disney, Says 'Toy Story 4' Stunt Rider Duke Caboom Ripped Off His Dad

Samuel L Jackson to Reprise Nick Fury Role in Disney+ Series
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Barry Jenkins Set to Helm 'Lion King' Prequel | THR News

Barry Jenkins Set to Helm 'Lion King' Prequel | THR News 01:25

 More Lion King is on the way, courtesy of director Barry Jenkins. The Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' filmmaker will helm a prequel to Disney's 2019 hit. 'Lion King' scribe Jeff Nathanson has penned a draft of the prequel.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

British Bulldog becomes obsessed with watching the Lion King movie [Video]

British Bulldog becomes obsessed with watching the Lion King movie

A British Bulldog that is obsessed with The Lion King has become a TikTok star after adorable videos of him watching the Disney movie racked up almost a million views. Owner Carly Pither, 33, is..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
The Lion King Movie - Tutorial - How To Draw Pumbaa [Video]

The Lion King Movie - Tutorial - How To Draw Pumbaa

The Lion King Movie - Tutorial - How To Draw Pumbaa Follow along as Animator Andrew Feliciano shows you how to draw one of his favorite characters, Pumbaa from The Lion King!

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 17:21Published
The ‘Circle of Life’ is More Chaotic in Real Life Than Disney Suggested [Video]

The ‘Circle of Life’ is More Chaotic in Real Life Than Disney Suggested

While Disney had a nice idea in "The Lion King," it seems like nature is more dog-eat-dog than a nice balanced Circle of Life.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Disney plans another 'Lion King' movie with 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins

 You're damn right The Lion King, the 2019 one, is getting a follow up. It's given Disney more than $1.6 billion in global ticket sales to date and its CG...
Mashable Also reported by •The VergeJust Jared

Barry Jenkins to direct Lion King sequel

 The Walt Disney Co. will make a sequel to the 2019 live-action The Lion King, with Barry Jenkins, the director of the Oscar-winning Moonlight and the James...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this