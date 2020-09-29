How to Watch PBS NewsHour’s Coverage of the First 2020 Presidential Debate Online Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

We’re finally approaching the climax of the 2020 presidential election cycle, as the presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump start on Tuesday. And, as always, you’ll be about to catch PBS NewsHour’s coverage for free, no matter where you happen to find yourself Tuesday night.



This first debate will be moderated by Chris Wallace from Fox News, and he chose six topics for the candidates to discuss for 15 minutes each: “The Trump and Biden Records,” “The Supreme Court,” “COVID-19,” “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities” and “The Integrity of the Election.”



PBS NewsHour’s coverage of the debate will start at 8 p.m. on its digital feeds, with senior political reporter Daniel Bush hosting a pre-show. Television coverage will then kick off at 9 p.m. ET, which is also the scheduled start time for the debate. Coverage will be anchored by NewsHour managing editor Judy Woodruff.



How to Watch MSNBC and NBC News' Coverage of the First 2020 Presidential Debate Live



Woodruff will be supported by contributions from Amna Nawaz, Yamiche Alcindor, Amy Walter and Lisa Desjardins. Nawaz will, as networks often do during these things, be chatting with a panel of regular voters to get their opinions on how the debate went.



As a publicly funded institution, all PBS NewsHour coverage is always freely available to anyone with an internet connection, no cable or other TV provider login necessary. NewsHour will have its debate coverage stream going everywhere it has a presence — on PBS.org, on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and on the PBS app for mobile devices and TV streaming boxes.



You don’t even have to go anywhere — we’ve embedded the scheduled YouTube stream in this article.



How to Watch CNN's Coverage of the First Presidential Debate of 2020 Live Online



This debate between Biden and Trump is the first of four debates ahead of the 2020 election on Nov. 3. There will be two more between Biden and Trump, on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. We'll also get a vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Mike Pence on Oct. 7.



