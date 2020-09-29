Global  
 

Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tops Monday With Disney Night and Carole Baskin Elimination

The Wrap Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tops Monday With Disney Night and Carole Baskin EliminationABC won Monday’s primetime in TV ratings thanks to “Dancing With the Stars” Disney Night and the elimination of fan-favorite (or least favorite, depending on your taste) contestant Carole Baskin. At 10 o’clock, the decent series premiere of Luke Wilson’s new unscripted show “Emergency Call” helped add to the broadcaster’s victory.

NBC aired Game 6 of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, when the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars to clinch the trophy. The network came in second place.

And then there was a four-way tie.

*Also Read:* 'The Simpsons' Season 32 Premiere Doubles Last Fall's Debut in TV Ratings Thanks to NFL Lead-In

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Dancing With the Stars” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. drew a 1.1/7 and 7 million viewers. At 10, “Emergency Call” debuted to a 0.7/4 and 4.3 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/4 and in viewers with 2.9 million, airing the hockey clincher.

Fox, CBS, Univision and Telemundo all tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Fox was third in total viewers with 2.2 million, CBS was fourth with 2.1 million, Univision was fifth with 1.1 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

*Also Read:* Coronavirus Has Dismantled This Year's Premiere Week Ratings - Who's Taken the Biggest Hit?

For Fox, “L.A.’s Finest” at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 2.3 million viewers. At 9, “Filthy Rich” settled for a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers.

For CBS, following reruns, “Love Island” at 9 got a 0.4/2 and 1.8 million viewers. At 10, “Manhunt: Deadly Games” received a 0.2/1 and 1.4 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 556,000. The network aired Night 2 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Ratings: ABC Game Show Premieres Can't Quell the 'Big Brother' Effect

New 'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Signs Overall Deal With ABC

ABC Cancels 'Stumptown' Due to COVID-19, Reversing Season 2 Renewal
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Rawr! Carole Baskin's husband not happy with 'DWTS' judge after wife's elimination

Rawr! Carole Baskin's husband not happy with 'DWTS' judge after wife's elimination 01:07

 "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin revealed what her husband's texts said after her "Lion King"-themed samba on "Dancing with the Stars."

