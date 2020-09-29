Tucker Carlson Says Liberals Hate Amy Coney Barrett Because She’s ‘Normal’ (Video) Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Tucker Carlson was back doing what he does on Monday night, defending Trump’s far right Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett from criticism. This time, Tucker claimed that liberals really just don’t like Barrett because she “looks like a happy person” and is “normal.”



So Tucker began his Fox News Show on Monday with an extremely barebones biography of Barrett, which he then used to draw conclusions about those who oppose her nomination.



“Over the weekend on Saturday the president formerly announced the impending nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Her confirmation hearings are expected to begin just a couple of weeks from now on October 12,” Tucker said. “There’s no question that Barrett is qualified for the job. She graduated first in her class from Notre Dame Law School on a full ride scholarship.



*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Guest Credits Future Vaccine for Lowering Current COVID Death Rates (Video)



“She clerked for Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court and she left to go into a top law firm practice there and then rejoined her alma mater as a law professor. Three years ago Barrett was confirmed by the United States Senate and became an appellate court judge, which she still is.”



Aside from her professional history, Tucker said, her family apparently makes her “remarkable” for a Supreme Court justice.



“While doing all of this, Barrett had five children with her husband Jesse, and then adopted two more from Haiti, one of whom has special needs. The Barrett’s youngest child, meanwhile, has Down Syndrome,” Carlson recapped. “So on any level Amy Coney Barrett is a remarkable person, an unusual person, maybe the most impressive person to receive a Supreme Court nomination in memory.”



*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Trashes RBG Over 'Pathetic' Final Wish (Video)



“Tucker Carlson Tonight” then pulled up a clip of Barrett at the nomination announcement.



“If confirmed I would not assume that role for the sake of those in my own circle, and certainly not for my own sake,” Barrett said in the clip. “I would assume this role to serve you. I would discharge the judicial oath which requires me to administer justice without respect to persons, do equal right to the poor and rich, and faithfully and impartially discharge my duties under the United States Constitution.”



Tucker then drew some conclusions based on that statement.



“Okay, so you can kind of see the problem for Democrats. How would you derail the nomination of someone like that? A legal scholar who just went through Senate confirmation, who’s now a sitting federal judge. And on top of it all has seven kids and seems well-adjusted and normal,” Tucker said. Though it’s certainly abnormal for a family to have seven children — American households with children average just under two kids each.



*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Is Mad That Facebook Called Him Out for Peddling False COVID Info (Video)



“It’s the last point that drives the left completely insane,” Tucker went on. “Amy Coney Barrett looks like a happy person. Her opponents clearly are not happy people. They’re miserable — that’s where their politics come from.



“So even though on some level Democrats understand rationally that it’s a very bad idea to attack a woman for her family and for her religious faith, they can’t help themselves. So they’re doing it. Amy Coney Barrett represents everything that made this a great country. Therefore, they despise her.”



The “attack” on her family that Tucker is referring to there is likely the idle speculation by two low-level Democrats that Barrett’s adoption of her two Haitian children may not have been legitimate. It’s a known concern that some Christian adoption services, including one linked to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, have placed children who were taken from their immigrant parents by the U.S. government.



*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Wonders When the Government Will Finally Tell Us About the Aliens (Video)



You can watch the quoted portion of Monday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded in this article.



﻿ Tucker Carlson was back doing what he does on Monday night, defending Trump’s far right Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett from criticism. This time, Tucker claimed that liberals really just don’t like Barrett because she “looks like a happy person” and is “normal.”So Tucker began his Fox News Show on Monday with an extremely barebones biography of Barrett, which he then used to draw conclusions about those who oppose her nomination.“Over the weekend on Saturday the president formerly announced the impending nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Her confirmation hearings are expected to begin just a couple of weeks from now on October 12,” Tucker said. “There’s no question that Barrett is qualified for the job. She graduated first in her class from Notre Dame Law School on a full ride scholarship.*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Guest Credits Future Vaccine for Lowering Current COVID Death Rates (Video)“She clerked for Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court and she left to go into a top law firm practice there and then rejoined her alma mater as a law professor. Three years ago Barrett was confirmed by the United States Senate and became an appellate court judge, which she still is.”Aside from her professional history, Tucker said, her family apparently makes her “remarkable” for a Supreme Court justice.“While doing all of this, Barrett had five children with her husband Jesse, and then adopted two more from Haiti, one of whom has special needs. The Barrett’s youngest child, meanwhile, has Down Syndrome,” Carlson recapped. “So on any level Amy Coney Barrett is a remarkable person, an unusual person, maybe the most impressive person to receive a Supreme Court nomination in memory.”*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Trashes RBG Over 'Pathetic' Final Wish (Video)“Tucker Carlson Tonight” then pulled up a clip of Barrett at the nomination announcement.“If confirmed I would not assume that role for the sake of those in my own circle, and certainly not for my own sake,” Barrett said in the clip. “I would assume this role to serve you. I would discharge the judicial oath which requires me to administer justice without respect to persons, do equal right to the poor and rich, and faithfully and impartially discharge my duties under the United States Constitution.”Tucker then drew some conclusions based on that statement.“Okay, so you can kind of see the problem for Democrats. How would you derail the nomination of someone like that? A legal scholar who just went through Senate confirmation, who’s now a sitting federal judge. And on top of it all has seven kids and seems well-adjusted and normal,” Tucker said. Though it’s certainly abnormal for a family to have seven children — American households with children average just under two kids each.*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Is Mad That Facebook Called Him Out for Peddling False COVID Info (Video)“It’s the last point that drives the left completely insane,” Tucker went on. “Amy Coney Barrett looks like a happy person. Her opponents clearly are not happy people. They’re miserable — that’s where their politics come from.“So even though on some level Democrats understand rationally that it’s a very bad idea to attack a woman for her family and for her religious faith, they can’t help themselves. So they’re doing it. Amy Coney Barrett represents everything that made this a great country. Therefore, they despise her.”The “attack” on her family that Tucker is referring to there is likely the idle speculation by two low-level Democrats that Barrett’s adoption of her two Haitian children may not have been legitimate. It’s a known concern that some Christian adoption services, including one linked to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, have placed children who were taken from their immigrant parents by the U.S. government.*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Wonders When the Government Will Finally Tell Us About the Aliens (Video)You can watch the quoted portion of Monday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded in this article. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published 3 days ago Amy Coney Barrett delivers remarks after being nominated for Supreme Court 07:09 Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks at the White House after being put forward by President Trump as his nominee to fill Justice Ginsburg's vacant seat. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett impact Florida voters?



Both Republicans and Democrats in South Florida say the open seat on the nation's highest court is driving up registration and interest in the upcoming presidential election. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:52 Published 23 hours ago Here's more about President Trump's Supreme Court nomination Amy Coney Barrett



Here's more about President Trump's Supreme Court nomination Amy Coney Barrett Credit: WTHI Published 1 day ago BU professor ripped after he implies Amy Coney Barrett is a 'white colonizer'



BU professor ripped after he implies Amy Coney Barrett is a 'white colonizer' Credit: nypost Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this

