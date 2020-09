CIA Asked FBI to Probe Clinton for 'Stirring Up' Russia Allegations Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The CIA requested the FBI look into whether the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign OK'd a plan of "stirring up a scandal" of Russian interference in an effort to distract from their own candidate's email scandals. 👓 View full article

