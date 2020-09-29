Global  
 

Trump and Biden attending first presidential debate

CBS News Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
After months of long-distance attacks, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are facing off in Cleveland for their first presidential debate. Ed O'Keefe reports.
News video: President Trump, Joe Biden To Face Off In First Presidential Debate

President Trump, Joe Biden To Face Off In First Presidential Debate 02:33

 President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in Cleveland for the first of three presidential debates Tuesday, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year is different; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Trump's TV earnings reportedly rescued him from financial hardship

 According to a report from the New York Times, President Trump lost millions of dollars before being elected, but then a lifeline arrived in the form of the hit..
CBS News

Can presidential debates change the minds of voters?

 Nearly 75% of voters say they will tune in to the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. John Dickerson reports on whether debates can..
CBS News

Trump and Biden will share the stage at the presidential debate. Here are other times they were in the same room

 The candidates have not been spotted in the same place recently, though there have been a few times over the years they've been at the same event.
USATODAY.com

Race for the White House: Trump facing massive debt load? Experts say not so fast

 United States President Donald Trump reportedly must pay back more than US$300 million ($455m) in loans over the next four years. That raises the possibility his..
New Zealand Herald

Fact check: Allegations that Joe Biden wore an earpiece at town hall, debate are false

 Claims that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden cheated at a town hall with an earpiece — or that he would use one at a debate — are unfounded.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories September 29 P

 Here are the top stories for Tuesday, Sept. 29th: Biden releases more tax return data; NYC elementary schools reopen; German officials agree to limit crowd size..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump arrives in Ohio ahead of first election debate [Video]

Donald Trump arrives in Ohio ahead of first election debate

President Donald Trump arrives in Cleveland, Ohio ahead of the first electiondebate with Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

US election debate: Trump v Biden - Five key questions heading into today's match-up

 US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, will meet on the debate stage for the first time today in Cleveland. Millions of voters will..
New Zealand Herald

What to expect from the first presidential debate

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go head-to-head for the first time in tonight's presidential debate. The stakes are high as the two..
CBS News

Presidential debate coach on tonight's matchup between Trump and Biden

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take the stage together for the first time tonight in Cleveland for the first presidential debate of the..
CBS News

What to expect from the first Biden-Trump debate

 Voters will get their first chance to compare President Trump and Joe Biden side by side in Tuesday night's presidential debate. With just over a month until the..
CBS News

President Trump, former Vice President Biden to face off for the first time in Tuesday debate

 President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will go head-to-head in Tuesday night's first presidential debate. The president is expected to defend..
CBS News

Trump denies New York Times report on his tax returns; calls it "fake news"

 President Trump refused to answer questions Monday about reporting by the New York Times that said he avoided paying any federal income tax for several years...
CBS News

SMU Director Of Debate Talks Trump, Biden [Video]

SMU Director Of Debate Talks Trump, Biden

President Trump and Joe Biden will participate in the first of three debates Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published
First presidential debate of 2020 election tonight [Video]

First presidential debate of 2020 election tonight

Tonight, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will take the stage for the first presidential debate of the 2020 election.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:22Published
Florida Atlantic University professor explains what to look for in first presidential debate [Video]

Florida Atlantic University professor explains what to look for in first presidential debate

A Florida Atlantic University professor explains what viewers should be watching for ahead of Tuesday night's presidential debate pitting President Donald Trump against Joe Biden.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:49Published

Donald Trump paid $145,400 in taxes to India, made $2.3million from projects: Report

 US President Donald Trump or his company paid $145,400 in taxes to India and received $2.3 million from projects there, according to The New York Times. The...
Mid-Day

New Texas Poll: Trump Up In Close Race

New Texas Poll: Trump Up In Close Race President Donald Trump has an apparent lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in a close contest for Texas' 38 electoral votes according to a new poll of...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Newsy

Eric Trump Unwittingly Suggests He’s ‘Part of’ LGBT Community – But LGBTQ People Say No Thanks

Eric Trump Unwittingly Suggests He’s ‘Part of’ LGBT Community – But LGBTQ People Say No Thanks Eric Trump unwittingly suggested he’s “part of” the LGBT community in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning, but the LGBTQ community isn’t...
The Wrap


