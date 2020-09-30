|
Chris Wallace to Moderate Trump vs Biden Debate
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The first Trump vs. Biden debate starts soon. We’ll have a livestream with real-time fact-checking and analysis from New York Times reporters.
Debate Live Rules: What Are They?The moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, will try to enforce a set of loosely defined ground rules. He may have more luck with one of the candidates.
NYTimes.com
Live updates: The first Trump-Biden presidential debateThe debate is being moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace.
CBS News
What Are the Rules for the Debate Between Trump and Biden?The moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, will try to enforce a set of loosely defined ground rules. He may have more luck with one of the candidates.
NYTimes.com
Trump-Biden debate: a crash you won't be able to look away fromFox News veteran moderator Chris Wallace has a 'tell' for me on who will win this first presidential debate.
USATODAY.com
Biden and Trump Will Debate Six Main Issues. Here’s Where They Stand.The long-anticipated first debate will cover issues like the coronavirus, social unrest and the Supreme Court, offering each candidate the chance to defend his..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden tweets joke mocking 'earpiece' and 'drug' allegations with photo of headphones and ice cream"I've got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready," Biden wrote on Twitter with a photo of tangled earbuds and a pint of ice cream.
USATODAY.com
Trump and Biden attending first presidential debateAfter months of long-distance attacks, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are facing off in Cleveland for their first presidential debate. Ed..
CBS News
Can presidential debates change the minds of voters?Nearly 75% of voters say they will tune in to the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. John Dickerson reports on whether debates can..
CBS News
Top Intelligence Official Releases Unverified, Previously Rejected Russia InformationThe disclosure appeared to be aimed at helping President Trump benefit politically, and intelligence agencies were said to object to its release.
NYTimes.com
Obama says Trump is "working to keep people from voting""Right now, from the White House on down, folks are working to keep people from voting, especially communities of color," he said.
CBS News
Trump Paid $750 in Federal Income Taxes in 2017. Here’s the Math.Figures drawn from President Trump’s tax-return data show how that number was calculated.
NYTimes.com
Judge Scrutinizes Justice Dept. Request to Drop Michael Flynn CaseThe judge has signaled skepticism about the legitimacy of Attorney General William Barr’s intervention to help a Trump ally.
NYTimes.com
