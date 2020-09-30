Global  
 

Chris Wallace to Moderate Trump vs Biden Debate

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The first Trump vs. Biden debate starts soon. We’ll have a livestream with real-time fact-checking and analysis from New York Times reporters.
News video: Trump And Biden Debate Tonight

Debate Live Rules: What Are They?

 The moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, will try to enforce a set of loosely defined ground rules. He may have more luck with one of the candidates.
Live updates: The first Trump-Biden presidential debate

 The debate is being moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace.
What Are the Rules for the Debate Between Trump and Biden?

 The moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, will try to enforce a set of loosely defined ground rules. He may have more luck with one of the candidates.
Trump-Biden debate: a crash you won't be able to look away from

 Fox News veteran moderator Chris Wallace has a 'tell' for me on who will win this first presidential debate.
Biden and Trump Will Debate Six Main Issues. Here’s Where They Stand.

 The long-anticipated first debate will cover issues like the coronavirus, social unrest and the Supreme Court, offering each candidate the chance to defend his..
Joe Biden tweets joke mocking 'earpiece' and 'drug' allegations with photo of headphones and ice cream

 "I've got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready," Biden wrote on Twitter with a photo of tangled earbuds and a pint of ice cream.
Trump and Biden attending first presidential debate

 After months of long-distance attacks, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are facing off in Cleveland for their first presidential debate. Ed..
Can presidential debates change the minds of voters?

 Nearly 75% of voters say they will tune in to the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. John Dickerson reports on whether debates can..
Top Intelligence Official Releases Unverified, Previously Rejected Russia Information

 The disclosure appeared to be aimed at helping President Trump benefit politically, and intelligence agencies were said to object to its release.
Obama says Trump is "working to keep people from voting"

 "Right now, from the White House on down, folks are working to keep people from voting, especially communities of color," he said.
Trump Paid $750 in Federal Income Taxes in 2017. Here’s the Math.

 Figures drawn from President Trump’s tax-return data show how that number was calculated.
Judge Scrutinizes Justice Dept. Request to Drop Michael Flynn Case

 The judge has signaled skepticism about the legitimacy of Attorney General William Barr’s intervention to help a Trump ally.
SMU Director Of Debate Talks Trump, Biden [Video]

SMU Director Of Debate Talks Trump, Biden

President Trump and Joe Biden will participate in the first of three debates Tuesday night.

Experts Believe Wisconsin Could Be The Key Battleground State In 2020 Presidential Race [Video]

Experts Believe Wisconsin Could Be The Key Battleground State In 2020 Presidential Race

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival former Vice President Joe Biden will be held in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, but the presidential race could hinge on the swing..

Stage Set For First Presidential Debate [Video]

Stage Set For First Presidential Debate

The state is set for Tuesday night's first debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden

