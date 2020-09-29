Rush Limbaugh Baselessly Says Dwayne Johnson Was Paid by China for Biden Endorsement Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Rush Limbaugh accused Dwayne Johnson of being paid by China for his endorsement of Joe Biden for president, saying the action star was just “pleasing his masters in China.”



“Dwayne Johnson’s audience, just like LeBron James and all of these current pop culture icons, it is the ChiComs who are paying them. It is the ChiComs who own them. And it is the Chinese to whom they are loyal,” Limbaugh said without evidence during his Tuesday radio show, using a derogatory term for Chinese communists or the Communist Party of China.



The conservative radio host then pointed to negative comments on Johnson’s Facebook post to claim that his endorsement “backfired” with his fans.



*Also Read:* Dwayne Johnson Endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in Presidential Election (Video)



“Do you think he cares? I don’t think he cares. Because believe me, folks, what’s really happening here is that he’s pleasing his masters in China,” Limbaugh said. “He could’ve been silent. He could have just gone through this campaign and not announced a preference, but he’s come out and endorsed Biden.”



On Sunday, Johnson gave his first public endorsement of a presidential candidate by backing Biden and Kamala Harris. In a caption for a video featuring a conversation between Johnson, Biden and Harris, Johnson wrote, “As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican. In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States.”



As of Tuesday, Johnson’s Instagram post with the endorsement has over 1.2 million likes and over 7.5 million views.





It’s always important to identify the conversations that really matter – and this conversation is critical – voting. All of us getting out there to cast our vote for who we want. Our voice. Our power. And keep this in mind, no matter how strongly your opinion may differ from mine, it’s always gonna be ok. You can yell all you want, but I’m not blocking you from our conversation. I won't even yell back. Because we all have work to do, now lets talk about VOTING! Hit my link up top and I’ll help you register to vote. #BidenHarrisJohnsonSummit #OwnTheOutcome #ProgressThroughHumanity #VOTE2020



