TMJ4'S First Voters preview Presidential Debate



A lot is at stake in Tuesday night's first presidential debate. TMJ4 asked our four "First Voters" what's on their minds as they watched the debate. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:14 Published 14 minutes ago

Democracy 2020: The Ohio Vote



On Tuesday at 7 p.m., just ahead of the first presidential debate, News 5 Cleveland presented a half-hour long special on Ohio's pivotal role in the 2020 presidential election. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 21:38 Published 1 hour ago